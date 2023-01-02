Floatfest after Rose Parade showcases floats to viewers

By DANIELLE RADIN

PASADENA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — For those that could not get enough of the beautiful floats in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena Monday, Floatfest is allowing visitors to get an up-close look at the floats afterward.

After the procession, viewers are able to look at the array of flower-covered floats that took part in the parade. This year’s parade theme was “Turning the Corner,” with Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott saying it is meant to celebrate the potential of every new year and rising above challenges.

Donate Life America, a nonprofit organization devoted to increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to help sustain and heal lives, took top honors in the parade, winning the 2023 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry “Lifting Each Other Up!”

The float features 40,000 flowers atop an Asian street dragon adorned with memorial floral portraits honoring the organization’s donors.

The event is held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Tuesday, Floatfest will continue on Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards in Pasadena. Floatfest will be open at 7 a.m. for senior citizens and the disabled, then open to the general public at 9 a.m.

