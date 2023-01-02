Skip to Content
Missing woman disappeared on South Side on New Year’s Eve

By KDKA Staff

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a woman who disappeared on New Year’s Eve and needs medical attention.

Ekaterina Linder, 28, was last seen on the South Side just before the New Year, police said.

She may have been headed toward the East End, police said. Linder is also known to visit the North Side.

When she disappeared, she was wearing a multi-colored dress, black jacket and black boots. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she is also in need of medical attention.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911 or Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141.

