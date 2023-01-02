Tesla drives off cliff at Devil’s Slide, crews rescue 2 adults, 2 kids in critical condition

By KPIX Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PACIFICA, California (KPIX) — A Tesla drove off a cliff near Devil’s Slide Monday morning, leaving two adults and two children in critical condition, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit first tweeted about the accident around noon Monday. Officials noted that the Tesla fell about 250 feet down.

While rescuers were on the ground assessing damage, multiple air ambulances were en route.

Cal Fire officials warned commuters needing to take Highway 1 to expect delays.

This story will be updated when more details are learned.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.