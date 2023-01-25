Police in Cumberland County seek 2 people who crashed vehicle into firearms store, stole guns

By Web staff

MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Police in Cumberland County are looking for two people who crashed a stolen vehicle into a firearms store and took guns.

The burglary happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at SPAR Firearms in the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township.

Police said the burglars crashed a pickup truck, which was reported stolen in Dauphin County, into the glass windows in the front of the building.

Video surveillance shows the two people enter the store through the damaged wall and steal a “small number of firearms” before taking off, according to investigators.

