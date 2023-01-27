Immigrant advocates to rally at New York City Hall in response to Adams’ State of the City

By WABC Staff

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Immigrant advocates plan to rally on the steps of City Hall in Manhattan on Friday.

Protesters argue the mayor’s new budget delivered Thursday during his State of the City address only provides the bare minimum needed to help the city’s surge in migrants.

The city is currently struggling to house thousands of asylum seekers being bused to New York from the border.

The Mayor Eric Adams has called on the federal government to help with the surge.

Adams outlined a “Working People’s Agenda” for New York City in his second State of the City address.

“We’ve done a fantastic job to show what cities can do for asylum seekers, it’s up to the state and federal government to now support us,” said Commissioner Manuel Castro with the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

There are currently 30,000 asylum seekers in New York City and that number is growing.

