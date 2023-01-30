8 people displaced in North Portland house fire

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A fire in the Albina neighborhood in North Portland displaced eight people early Monday morning, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews arrived at the house just before 2 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from the back of the house. A second alarm was called to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in about 20 minutes and then worked to remove smoke and water from the house. The eight adults who lived in the house were all displaced. No one was injured. Red Cross was called to help house the displaced residents.

Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

PF&R would like to remind the public to use safe methods for heating homes in the extreme cold including keeping flammable things away from any portable heaters and reducing the use of extension cords.

