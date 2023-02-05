Father, 5-year-old son taken to hospital after double shooting: police

By Ryan Hughes

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A 5-year-old was rushed to a hospital after police say he and his father were both shot in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night. There is still an active scene at this time.

One neighbor says she heard multiple shots fired and she dropped to the ground.

There were at least 10 evidence markers on the street, sidewalk, and front door where the shooting happened. CBS Philadelphia was also told at least two bullets went into the home next door.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 12700 block of Verda Drive in Northeast Philadelphia. They also say a 35-year-old man was shot twice in his hip and his 5-year-old son was shot once in the elbow.

The shooting happened outside as the father and son were heading into their home. Both victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and we’re told they’re listed in stable condition.

According to police, the father told authorities he was approached by two men armed with guns and wearing masks. He says they told spoke in Spanish telling him not to move, but the 35-year-old attempted to grab his legally owned firearm and the men began firing at him.

Neighbors say this is not normal and they say this block is usually very quiet. They say the victims moved into this home a short time ago.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

