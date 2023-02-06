Antisemitic flyers found across metro Atlanta, police investigating

By Miles Montgomery and Asia Wilson

Click here for updates on this story

SANDY SPRINGS, Georgia (WANF) — An investigation is underway after officials say antisemitic flyers were left around several communities across metro Atlanta, including Sandy Springs and Dunwoody on Saturday.

According to Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, a community in Sandy Springs was flyered with “anti-Semitic, hate-filled material.

“We are a tolerant community, but this behavior is intolerable. Our city renounces and rejects this activity and the individuals behind it. We are checking our security cameras in an effort to identify the culprits,” Mayor Paul said.

Georgia State House Representative, Esther Panitch said three flyers were left in her driveway on Sunday.

“It’s unsettling. To have the place that you’re supposed to feel the most at peace…to have that place targeted by somebody whose goal is to destroy your people, I mean that’s your stated goal is to rid the world of Jews, it’s unsettling,” Panitch said.

She said she will not give up.

“I represent hundreds of other homes that this happened to. It’s not just me. So, it’s just that I have the loudest megaphone at this moment. I’m not afraid. No, you have to stand up to this,” she said.

Panitch said the pending bill is up for a committee vote on Tuesday.

Mayor Paul said if “legal charges are possible, they will be brought” to whoever is responsible.

In Dunwoody, police officials were made aware of anti-semitic flyers being found in other communities.

The incidents remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.