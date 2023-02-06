Bus driver honored after saving woman from carjacking

By Alicia Roberts

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A SEPTA bus driver who helped save a woman from being carjacked is being honored on a national level. The hero is getting ready to travel to our nation’s capital for the State of the Union.

Chris Deshields has been driving the same route for 17 years. His father actually drove for SEPTA for 40 years.

But this veteran driver says he could never have imagined what would happen just feet in front of his bus two Wednesdays ago and how that chance encounter would lead him to Washington, D.C.

“These young guys, they were kind of pointing towards the female walking toward her car,” Deshields said.

Deshields was driving along Frankford Avenue in Fishtown around 10:40 p.m. back on January 25 when he saw a woman being carjacked.

“They made a quick beeline towards her and I was like ‘oh man they are going to do something to her’ so they ran up to her really fast and she was like really startled,” Deshields said.

Deshields was behind the wheel of his SEPTA Route 5 bus and says something told him he had to do something.

“Once I saw her give them the keys I honked the horn I was yelling, screaming I was giving my high beams and then I just said ‘you know what let me put this bus in front of the car,'” Deshields said. “I put the bus in front of the car I pinned them in.”

Deshields used his 40-foot-bus to block the carjackers from driving off ducking behind his seat for safety as several passengers on board called police until the thieves ran off.

“That was the best way I could really stop this,” Deshields said. “And it did. I was really surprised.”

With the would-be carjackers gone, Deshields checked on the woman and then flagged down some patrons at a nearby bar to wait with her until the police arrived continuing on his with his job for the night.

“I was just happy she wasn’t hurt,” Deshields said. “I was satisfied with that.”

Deshields says in the days since he’s received an outpouring of messages about his brave efforts including special honors from SETPA but the highlight was reconnecting with the woman he saved that night.

“I do that route every day,” Deshields said. “She was walking with her boss, she came on the bus thank you, she gave me a hug.”

While Deshields says the hero title is still a lot for him, he’s grateful to have been in the right place at the right time to help.

“It just feels good that people acknowledge you,” Deshields said. “What happened there it was supposed to happen that way.”

Deshields will be in Washington, D.C. as a guest of Congressman Brendan Boyle for Tuesday’s State of the Union.

He said he did buy a new suit for the occasion but was excited to learn they’d be sending a car for him, appreciative of the night off from driving.

