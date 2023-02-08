Caught on Camera: Macomb County deputy gives man a hug, offers to get him help

By GINO VICCI

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Deputy Jake Thorne with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department said he drove up to a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road. He then exited his SUV, walked up to the car and asked the man inside if he was ok.

Deputy Thorne said he could hear the pain in the man’s voice.

“I could just tell that something wasn’t right… it seemed like he just needed something else,” said Deputy Thorne.

The man did ask for something else.

“Is there anything I can do to help you?” Deputy Thorne asked.

“I could use a hug,” the man replied.

“I’ll give you a hug. It seems like you got a lot going on man. It’s ok,” Deputy Thorne said.

Deputy Thorne gave the man ways to get help and he even offered it personally. He also said asking for help when you’re vulnerable is a sign of strength and not weakness.

“I am a Marine Corp veteran and I’ve struggled through a lot of things and explaining that it doesn’t make you less of a man to talk about your problems and everything, sometimes people just need to get that off their chest, it helps tremendously,” Deputy Thorne said.

“Alright brother,” said Deputy Thorne.

“I appreciate it… it means a lot,” the man responded.

“If you ever need anything you just call, alright?” Deputy Thorne said.

Deputy Thorne said he spoke to the man on Monday and was informed he was doing much better. The man also thanked the Deputy for caring.

