Over $16 billion expected to be wagered this Super Bowl. For the first time, bets will be made in Kansas

By KMBC 9 News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — This year’s Super Bowl will make history in at least one regard: It’ll be the first one where Kansas Citians will be able to legally bet on the game in Kansas.

Sports gambling isn’t legal in Missouri yet, but it sure is in Kansas.

Millions of dollars in revenue have already been generated since sports gambling became legal in the Sunflower State.

Kansans and Missourians who cross the state line are expected to be a part of over the 50 million Americans expected to wager on the game.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly places first bet as sports betting becomes legal in the stateGame on: Sports betting is officially open in the state of Kansas The American Gaming Association expects 50.4 million Americans to make at least one bet on this year’s Super Bowl.

Over $16 billion in expected to be wagered on the Chiefs-Eagles game.

“Every year, the Super Bowl serves to highlight the benefits of legal sports betting: bettors are transitioning to the protections of the regulated market, leagues and sports media are seeing increased engagement, and legal operators are driving needed tax revenue to states across the country,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller in a statement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.