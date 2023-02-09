Gym remembers Muay Thai fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack

By Web staff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Muay Thai fighter who died after an attack last week in North Las Vegas is being remembered by a local kickboxing school.

Anthony Castrejon died in the hospital after taking a blow to the head from a pipe in North Las Vegas.

Members who trained with the 31-year-old at One Kick’s Gym described Castrejon as a street kid who turned his life around by training in muay Thai.

The gym is now part of a program to help kids like Anthoney overcome their circumstances through training.

“We’re just getting through the shock of this happening. Because we trained on Friday. You know, he’s like a son to me. It’s tough. He was a very likeable kid. Everybody loved him. He was always joking and playing around and you know, he talked to everyone who came through the door, and he cared about them.” said Nick Blomgren, owner of One Kick’s Gym.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Castrejon’s brothers cover his funeral expenses.

One Kick’s Gym is also hosting a kickboxing event on Saturday, Feb. 18 to help raise money. Visit onekickgym.com for more information.

