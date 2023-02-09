Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl

By Josh Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — An elementary school teacher is bringing State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to Kansas City. Now, students are buzzing as they get ready to cheer on the Chiefs in the big game.

“On the ceiling, you can see confetti,” said Natalie Flora, a fifth-grade teacher at Shoal Creek Elementary School. “We’re hoping for some of that good confetti to rain down here as we send our boys to the Super Bowl.”

Flora has transformed a hallway into a football stadium, much like the one the Chiefs will play at Sunday for Super Bowl LVII.

“It definitely gets you excited for the game,” said student Cameron Agness.

From the officials to the star players, the decorations are very detailed.

“Above us is the jumbotron, to get kids excited,” Flora said, walking down the hall. “The score is at 0, so we won’t have bad vibes. It matches our giant scoreboard.”

“Over here, we have some of the classic red and gold,” she continued. “I got to come down Monday morning as students came through the hallway and found their personalized footballs that they made the week prior. They didn’t know why they were doing it.”

The elementary school educator is making sure the students are fired up to support KC.

“I think they’ll win because they have a really good offense,” Agness added.

The display took Flora 48 hours to complete. She said every minute was worth it, though.

“It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the day, it’s just to hear the reactions,” she said. “If it brings five minutes of joy during this special time in Kansas City, that’s what we’re all about.”

Philly is favored to win, but Agness said he’s taking the over and home team for the win.

“34-27, Chiefs,” he said, smiling.

Flora said the hallway decorations have helped a lot with boosting morale at the school.

She said she’s not sure what she’ll put up if the Chiefs win on Sunday, but it’ll no doubt be special.

