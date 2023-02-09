Skip to Content
Woman leaves trail of blood; SPD arrests man with knife

<i>Shreveport police/KTBS</i><br/>Shreveport police followed a trail of blood to find a woman with multiple injuries. Bruce Johnson was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with a weapon inflicting serious bodily injuries and carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.
Lawrence, Nakia
Shreveport police/KTBS
    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police followed a trail of blood Saturday to find a woman with multiple injuries to her face and cuts to her hands.

Then they went to an adjacent parking lot and found Bruce Johnson with a knife. Police said Johnson stabbed the woman.

Johnson, 36, was booked into the City Jail on charges of domestic abuse battery with a weapon inflicting serious bodily injuries, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Line Avenue. Officers found a “significant amount of blood” on the sidewalk when responding to a report of domestic abuse.

A 10-year-old child was present with the attack happened. The child was not injured.

