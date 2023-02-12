Firefighters pull 155-pound St. Bernard out of icy reservoir

By Logan Smith

Click here for updates on this story

WESTMINISTER, Colorado (KCNC) — Fire agencies are praising a dog owner for staying on shore after his animal fell through the ice on a Westminster lake Saturday.

“The owner did the exact right thing by staying on the shore, calling 911, and giving dispatchers his exact location,” Adams County Fire Rescue praised in a social media post. “Well done all!”

The dog, a 155-pound St. Bernard named “Mumford,” was pulled from the Jim Baker Reservoir near 62nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. Firefighters from Adams County and Westminster Fire responded to the call at 2:20 p.m.

“Mumford” was all smiles and wags when reunited with his unidentified owner.

“Everyone was ecstatic,” ACFR spokerperson Julie Browman told CBS4 of the outcome.

Details of how “Mumford” got onto the ice were not provided.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.