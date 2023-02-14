Gov. Evers proposes $290 million from state surplus to keep Brewers in Milwaukee

By Matt Smith

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Gov. Tony Evers is proposing a one-time $290 million investment from the state surplus that both the governor and Milwaukee Brewers say would keep the team in Milwaukee for the next 20 years.

The governor, who is set to unveil his full budget proposal Wednesday, released details of the plan Tuesday morning.

The proposal would direct the funding to the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, which is legally responsible for overseeing the operation and maintenance of American Family Field.

In return the Brewers said it would sign a new 20-year lease and non-location agreement, meaning the team couldn’t leave Milwaukee for the next two decades.

“We are not asking for the Stadium District to take on new financial obligations under the lease, or for a new ballpark — just the resources to make sure the Stadium District’s existing obligations are met,” Rick Schlesinger said in a statement, president of business operations for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The funding, both the team and administration said, would help fulfill obligations over the next 20 years including repairs to the retractable roof and the general infrastructure and maintenance needs in the stadium.

The team said the stadium district’s funding is inadequate to meet the obligations, notably, since the five-county 0.1% sales tax expired in March 2020.

“We oppose the return of the five-county tax, and we are prepared to commit to a lease extension for the Brewers to remain at American Family Field through at least 2043,” Schlesinger said.

The plan would need approval from the Republican-controlled legislature, and Republican leaders including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu were quick to criticize the governor’s approach.

“When the Bucks had a similar situation, Democrats and Republicans worked together to find a solution on the best path forward,” Vos said in a statement. “Governor Evers drops this bomb in the budget, never mentioning or attempting to collaborate with the Legislature in any way.”

Vos added he looks “forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure that the Brewers stay in Wisconsin.”

The Evers administration argued the one-time funding from the projected $7 billion surplus instead of long-term bonding would save taxpayers some $200 million over the term of the lease while generating an estimated $400 million in revenue over 20 years.

“The Brewers are not only a cherished part of our state’s heritage but an essential part of Milwaukee’s and our state’s economic success,” Evers said in a statement. “Using just a small portion of our state’s historic surplus, we can not only save over $200 million in taxpayer dollars in the long run but keep good-paying, family-supporting jobs here and ensure the Brewers remain in Milwaukee and continue to play a critical role in our state’s economic success for another two decades.”

