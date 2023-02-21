Free therapy sessions for anyone impacted by the mass shooting at Michigan State University

By Erica Murphy

EAST LANSING, Michigan (WSYM) — What happened last week at Michigan State University was undoubtedly an act of hate, but the university and the East Lansing community are coming together to make sure that students, faculty and community members in this area know that they are loved by offering free counseling sessions.

Anyone looking to share their feelings and start to heal from the mass shooting last week that has devastated the community is welcome to stop into the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing to talk with a licensed therapist or just spend time with a therapy dog.

Devon Hampton brought Lucy, a 2-year-old Golden Doodle, to help with this effort.

“She is helping any student who wants to come by and get a little extra TLC. I feel like animals are therapeutic and can help people through some very traumatic situations,” said Hampton.

The free counseling is being offered Monday through Thursday from 2-6 p.m. as a way to make sure everyone in the East Lansing community has a chance to get help.

“Several colleagues at MSU got together and said ‘what can we do to support our students who might not feel like they can come back to campus right away?'” said Janet Lillie, MSU’s assistant vice president for community relations.

And the organizers of these free counseling sessions want everyone to know that they are loved before they even walk through these doors.

The doors to the center have sticky notes with messages of love, and inside the building, there are roses, free groceries, resources and kind faces.

Organizers say therapists are also available on-campus, but all of the counselors at the community center have volunteered their time and come from all over the state.

