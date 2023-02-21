New Fairfield Middle School cafeteria aid charged with sexual assault of student

By Zoe Strothers

NEW FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A female staff member of New Fairfield Middle School has been charged with sexual assault of a juvenile student.

New Fairfield Police say they were contacted by school officials on January 17 after they had received information about possible inappropriate contact between an employee and a student.

A child had attended a gathering at a residence in New Fairfield on January 13. The child’s parent told investigators that the child had called them the next day sounding upset.

The child explained that their friend had left the gathering but told them they planned to come back.

According to the parent, their child later learned that their friend had allegedly left the party to meet with an adult female, and that they believed the encounter was sexual in nature.

The parent identified the adult woman as Andie Rosafort and notified school officials.

During the investigation, the victim explained that they had been communication with Rosafort on social media for several months.

They also said they had received unsolicited, sexually explicit images and videos from Rosafort on social media.

Rosafort is alleged to have sent messages requesting images of the child as well.

The victim told investigators that they had been messaging Rosafort while at the gathering on January 13.

Rosafort asked the victim to meet her, and asked for the address of their location to pick them up.

Rosafort arrived in an SUV style vehicle and drove the victim a short distance away.

Police say Rosafort had contact of a sexual nature with the victim inside of the SUV.

According to the victim, they felt uncomfortable and immediately returned to the gathering at their friend’s house.

Another juvenile witness told investigators they had observed messages between the two as they helped the victim block Rosafort’s number.

The victims phone was examined by detectives who discovered several screen recordings of videos containing explicit content and depicting Rosafort.

Investigators also obtained Rosafort’s cell phone data and found photos and videos consistent with those described by the victim, according to police.

Rosafort turned herself in to Troop A in Southbury today after a warrant was granted for her arrest.

She was charged with sexual assault in the 2nd degree, enticing a minor by computer, and risk of injury to a minor.

Rosafort was released on a $100,000.00 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on 03/01/2023, at Danbury Superior Court.

According to school officials, Rosafort was no longer a school employee as of January 18, 2023.

