South Fulton Police arrest the father for death of his unborn 7-month-old child

<i></i><br/>Police say Marcus Blalock was responsible for the death of his unborn 7-month-old child.
    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The man responsible for the death of an unborn 7-month-old child has been arrested, police say.

On Feb. 8, South Fulton Police Department responded to a call at a home of a pregnant woman who had been physically assaulted.

The woman survived but her unborn child died as a result of her injuries.

The father of the child Marcus Blalock, 29 was identified as the suspect and was later arrested by South Metro SWAT on warrants for feticide, aggravated assault, battery-family violence, fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

