4 guns recovered from 3 Clark County schools

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Four guns were recovered from three different Clark County School District schools Tuesday, according to CCSDPD.

Two of the firearms were recovered at Eldorado High School around 8 a.m. from two different students.

Later, a gun was recovered at Mojave High School after a family member told police a gun had been stolen from their residence.

The fourth gun was recovered by staff at Escobedo Middle School and given to school police after it was reported a student was in possession of a firearm.

In each instance, all suspects were arrested and face charges of being a minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

“Four guns in one day at three separate schools is horrifying,” Pastor Troy Martinez with volunteer group Dads in Schools told FOX5. Dads in Schools held a news conference last week outside Palo Verde High School when a gun was also recovered there.

“If a young person is going to bring a gun to school, they are afraid. They are bringing that gun for protection or perceived protection and that is the entire reason we need more volunteers,” Martinez asserted.

Eldorado High School is the same school where security has been under a bright spotlight after the attempted murder of a teacher in her own classroom right before spring break last year.

Martinez shared Eldorado has requested dads in schools on their campus but so far no volunteers have stepped forward.

“If we don’t do something about this as a community, we will see more of these violent incidents…what we need right now is men in their community near Eldorado… we need them to sign up,” Martinez stated.

If you would like to volunteer, visit here to start a background check. That process takes about 4-6 weeks. You can volunteer on your schedule even just one day a week.

