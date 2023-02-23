Cobb County bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

By Alexandra Parker and Chelsea Beimfohr

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A Cobb County school bus driver is behind bars tonight after allegedly entering a 10-year-old student’s home without permission.

Cassi Cea says earlier this week a man walked into her home and closed the door behind him. She had no idea who he was. Eventually, he told her he was her daughter’s bus driver.

When Cea started asking more questions, she says he ran out of the apartment.

“Every sick, twisted thought you can think of has gone through my head. Like who is this man? Why was he here? Did he expect to find my daughter,” Cea said. “Who just walks into somebody’s house and shuts the door behind them? I’ve never met this man in my entire life. He’s only been the bus driver for about two months.”

According to an arrest warrant from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Gogineni Rayudu is charged with first-degree burglary and loitering after entering the home uninvited. The warrant also states this may have been the third time Rayudu has been to the residence in the last month.

“Everything is very strange and unusual and very creepy. This man is picking up our children,” Cea said.

Cea says the bus driver was wearing gloves and a “military” kilt when he showed up at their home.

The concerned mother is now warning other parents about what happened and asking the school district for answers on this man’s background.

“You know the bus route, but you don’t know who is taking home your kids. And that’s what’s even scarier. So if anything comes about this, it’s like we need to know who’s taking home our children. I know my kids never getting on a bus, like no way,” Cea said.

The Cobb County School District did not immediately return our request for comment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.