Woman shot, critically injured, after intervening in neighbor’s dispute in East Harlem

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — A 41-year-old woman was shot and remains in critical condition after allegedly intervening in a domestic dispute with her neighbors in East Harlem.

It happened on East 135th Street at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The alleged 35-year-old gunman was in an apparent domestic dispute with his girlfriend when his neighbor, identified as 41-year-old Jemina Garay, intervened.

The suspect then pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting Garay four times, in her left eye, back, abdomen, and buttocks.

She was rushed to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

“They had told me that someone had just gotten shot in the head, a woman,” said Marisol Otero, a resident. “I got scared, I got paranoid. I’m like, oh my God, right here in the building. I was scared to come out but I have an appointment so I got to go. I heard gunshots, I heard something. I’m still scared. I’m like, how am I going to go outside?”

Neighbors told Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon that Garay works for a local veterinarian and loves animals and also has three girls.

The gunman, who has a criminal history, ran from the scene. Police believe he is still armed and he remains on the run Thursday.

The suspect’s girlfriend was not injured. There were also children in both apartments at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.

Neighbors say the suspect doesn’t actually live with the girlfriend, who they say lives alone with a toddler.

They said that they thought the suspect’s girlfriend should have dumped him a long time ago and that he didn’t treat her well.

Some neighbors say it’s not the first time the boyfriend has pulled out a gun.

The girlfriend was seen being escorted away by police with a young child.

