‘I could have collapsed with it’: Woman inside collapsed parking structure

By Kendall Keys

Click here for updates on this story

GLENDALE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A portion of a parking garage at the Bayshore Town Center collapsed Thursday afternoon.

Neshea, who does not want her last name used, told WISN 12 News she was in class at Bryant and Stratton College at the building next door when the parking structure collapsed.

“I was at school and we heard a big rumble. And so it was kind of alarming. And it’s like an earthquake, kind of a mini earthquake, it felt like. And so after school, I didn’t think nothing else about it. People thought it was like a semitruck going past. And so I’m on my way out and the exit is completely filled with the rocks and everything,” Neshea said.

Neshea said minutes later she went to retrieve her car from the garage and didn’t realize the building was collapsed until she drove right up to the rubble.

“As I was driving out, I seen that I wasn’t able to exit at all. It was completely collapsed and scary,” Neshea said.

Neshea said she is a professional photographer and captured videos from inside the collapsed structure before she got out. She isn’t hurt, but her car is still stuck inside.

“It was pretty scary because I was driving so I could have collapsed with it. It could have been still collapsing. So I’m just happy to be here and alive. Unfortunately, I don’t have a vehicle. I have two kids I have to take care of, take to work. I don’t have transportation at all. It’s sad,” Neshea said.

The collapse affected the exit ramp that runs from the third floor down. This means it could be months before the garage could be in service again.

There are 56 cars left in the structure. Chief Robert Whitaker from the North Shore Fire Department said if anyone has a car left there to contact mall security. They will escort owners into areas that have been deemed safe so they can retrieve any valuable property.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.