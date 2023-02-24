Operation Fuel pauses assistance program

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Operation Fuel, an energy assistance program, has been paused.

The program announced on Friday that it had to pause because of significant demand for energy assistance this year.

It said the program will be paused for the month of March.

The nonprofit said it will resume providing energy assistance on April 3 and will reduce energy grants from $1,000 per household to $500 so it can serve more households. So far this program year, it provided nearly $6 million in energy assistance to more than 6,000 households.

“We regret that we must do this but feel we had no choice,” said Brenda Watson, Operation Fuel’s executive director. “There has already been an extremely high number of requests for energy assistance this program season. We must pause to get through the backlog so that folks who have applied get their applications reviewed promptly.”

Anyone who needs energy assistance during March should contact their utility company or the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) by calling 211, Watson said.

Operation Fuel said it will provide energy assistance from April 3 through May 31, or whenever funds run out, whichever is first.

Operation Fuel describes itself as the only year-round emergency energy assistance program in Connecticut. It provides help with electricity, water, natural gas, oil, and other energy bills to residents across the state. Supporters and donors fund it.

The program helps seniors, children, and people with medical conditions stay warm, keep the lights on, power devices for cooking and refrigeration, and have access to running water for drinking, hygiene, and laundry.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.