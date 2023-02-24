‘We’re going to be more proud’: Synagogues, law enforcement respond to planned ‘day of hate’

By Ari Hait

Click here for updates on this story

BOCA RATON, Florida (WPBF) — Law enforcement and synagogues across South Florida are preparing for what a neo-Nazi group has called a national day of hate.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the group designated Feb. 25 as the national day of hate, a day for protests, vandalism, and hate mail in Jewish communities across the country.

“We’re living in a time where people feel comfortable announcing a day of hate and calling on vandalizing Jewish institutions,” said Rabbi Efrem Goldberg of Boca Raton Synagogue.

Goldberg said his synagogue is increasing security at services this weekend.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a statement Friday, stating that at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, additional resources are being called upon.

“Violence, threats of violence and physical intimidation will not be tolerated against the Jewish community in Florida and has no place in our state,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said in a statement. “Such actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. FDLE is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to enhance response capabilities and ensure that Florida’s Jewish community is safe and well-supported.”

Law enforcement has said they have found no evidence that anything will happen in South Florida, but they plan to be ready if it does.

“Our agency is going to be monitoring social media, monitoring these individuals that we know have been making threats or saying they’re going to have these organized protests,” said Chief Deputy John Budensiek of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Budensiek said his office will be increasing security at synagogues across the county not just on Saturday but all weekend, and they have a 40-person rapid response team that will be ready to go at a moment’s notice if they’re needed.

Police in Boca Raton said they’re aware of the national day of hate and plan to increase security not just at synagogues but at every religious institution in the city.

The Anti-Defamation League released a statement saying they, too, have not seen any evidence of planned protests or violence.

They are instead encouraging people to respond to the national day of hate with love.

It said, in part, “When communities mobilize and speak out against hate together, all of us win.”

Goldberg said that’s exactly what they’ll do at Boca Raton Synagogue.

“We’re not going to cower,” he said. “We’re not going to cancel services. We’re going to be more proud as Jews, more passionate, more practicing and feel even more responsible to spread the light and love to offset the darkness and the hate.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.