Cat reunited with family after spending six days at the Excalibur

By Jarah Wright

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Imagine you’re on vacation here in Las Vegas and are in bed. Then, a cat appears.

That’s what happened to a pair of veterinarians who were in town for a conference.

Lindsey Sanders posted the whole saga on her TikTok account.

She said her and her husband heard animal sounds underneath their bed and the cat popped out.

Sanders added there had been other signs like her bottle of Vitamin E being knocked off the bathroom counter, which at the time, she blamed her husband for.

She called hotel security who took the animal downstairs in a pillowcase and put into a large crate.

Officers originally proposed using a leash but the animal was stressed out and Sanders suggested putting it in an enclosed area, like a pillowcase, to safely transport the cat.

Security told Sanders the cat’s owners had been searching for the animal and were afraid it got lost or ran away.

The hotel gave the cat food and took care of him overnight. Then, animal control picked up the cat to hold him until the owners were able to pick it up.

Sanders said the cat is officially back home after being reunited with its owners.

