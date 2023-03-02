Students improve literacy reading to rescue dogs

By Rachel Moore

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During Nevada Reading Week, students at J.T. McWilliams Elementary School will participate in an event to help with their language studies. Reading to animals is a practice that can improve children’s literacy skills. On Thursday, Heaven Can Wait animal shelter are shuttling rescue dogs to the school in the Reading to Rescue Dogs event.

“Sometimes when they read with other people, they get nervous because they’re worried about, ‘What if I make a mistake? What if I don’t say things right? People might laugh at me,'” said Rachel Mitson, the school librarian. “Animals don’t judge ya. Animals love ya.”

In March 2022, Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara reported that two in three children aren’t proficient readers by the third grade. Some believe the pandemic and distance learning set children back in their academics, especially in literacy. Since then, the state has seen a 4 percent rebound in standard literacy levels from the 2020-2021 school year to the 2021-2022 school year.

Nevada’s Read by Third Grade effort encourages events like the Reading to Rescue Dogs. CCSD is partnering with G.C. Garcia and Nevada SPCA to put on the event. Organizers said it’ll benefit both the students and the rescue dogs.

“For these rescue dogs, they’re getting a chance to test their own obedience skills too,” said Melissa Eure, President of G.C. Garcia Inc. and a board member of Heaven Can Wait animal shelter. “They have to sit down, and they have to lay there for the students, so it’s keeping them socialized.”

The Reading to Rescue Dogs event is also a pet supply drive. Organizers are collecting donations at the school off Decatur and Washington. Items needed include cat and dog food, treats, leashes, trash bags, towels, and toys. They’re also accepting monetary donations online, Reading to Rescue Dogs.

