Martin County deputies arrest man for luring girls into his van with promises of cash, gifts

INDIANTOWN, Florida (WPBF) — An Indiantown man was arrested Thursday for luring multiple girls into his vehicle over the last year.

A middle school girl reported to Martin County deputies on Thursday that Marcos Rodas-Marcos approached her in his van twice last week as she was walking to school and convinced her to get into the van so he could drive her to her destination. The victim told deputies that both times, he tried to keep her in his van with the promise of cash and gifts.

The child became nervous and exited the vehicle on both occasions, deputies said.

Deputies launched an investigation and learned of three other victims. The three other girls told deputies similar stories and said they were initially afraid to speak with law enforcement. All victims are students at Indiantown Middle School.

“Martin County Sheriff’s Detectives are concerned that there could be more victims who may also be afraid to report,” deputies said in a press release. “We are urging parents in Indiantown to speak to your children and ask if they have had any encounters with Marcos Rodas-Marcos. You do not need to fear coming forward. Your identity and your privacy will be protected.”

Detectives say they have received more calls from possible victims, which they are vetting right now.

“We’re worried holistically that this guy’s behavior is so bizarre that he could have groomed other females or gone down paths that are more nefarious that we know about now, and of course, we want to charge him and handle him appropriately in the legal system, but we also want to intervene and help these young ladies who may not be able to help themselves,” said Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

Rodas-Marcos is in the United States on a work visa and is currently in jail without bond for fear he will try to flee back to Guatemala, deputies said.

He is charged with one count of interference with custody of children, which is a felony that falls within the kidnapping and false imprisonment statute. Deputies say he will face more counts of this moving forward in the investigation.

