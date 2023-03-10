Video shows murder suspect’s escape from Washington Co. courthouse

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — Surveillance video shows a murder suspect’s bold escape from a Washington County courthouse last month.

28-year-old Edi Villalobos was in court in late February for allegedly stabbing a Cornelius man to death in 2021 and stabbing another man in Clackamas County.

The video shows a deputy escorting him into court and removing his handcuffs and leg restraints, as required by Oregon law. Then Villalobos makes a dash for the door. The deputy chases him but he’s no match for Villalobos who is much faster. Another angle shows him make it outside through a door.

Villalobos was on the run for several hours before police eventually tracked him down and found him hiding under a blanket in the closet of a nearby apartment.

