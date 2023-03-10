Willowbrook High School enters soft lockdown after empty magazine found, school officials say

By WLS Staff

VILLA PARK, Illinois (WLS) — A west suburban high school was locked down on Friday morning after part of weapon was found, school officials said.

Willowbrook High School in Villa Park entered a soft lockdown as a precaution after an empty magazine was located, school officials said. Administrators said they immediately contacted police.

No weapon or ammunition has been found on campus, and all students and staff are safe, school officials said.

“At District 88 and Willowbrook High School, the safety and well-being of students and staff is our No. 1 priority,” the school said in a statement.

The school said students and staff will remain on campus until the lockdown is lifted and asked that everyone else stay off campus.

