Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Large amounts of water emptied out of the Eighth Avenue Reservoir, flowing into the yards of several homes.

Flooding was reported near 1804 Beech Ave. early Saturday morning. Excess water had been draining out of the reservoir from a side that is currently under construction, according to Metro Water Services.

The water poured down the hill and ended up in the yards of several homes located near the reservoir.

“Down here, by that big tree over there, it was pouring down,” Romona Douglas-Matlock said.

Douglas-Matlock was one of the many neighbors in the area that woke up to on Saturday morning. She and others watched gallons and gallons of water rush through their backyards.

“Water streaming from up there coming down like rivers,” Douglas-Matlock explained. She said it all happened minutes after waking up.

“This morning at about 6 a.m., I heard a boom noise but I didn’t see anything,” Douglas-Matlock said.

However, when she walked outside she saw the flooding.

“Down through the park, across the yard, all of this was full,” Douglas-Matlock said.

To stop the flooding, Douglas-Matlock said the fire department put rocks there to block any more water from running into the yard.

According to Douglas-Matlock, she had about two feet of water in her basement.

At least two home basements flooded but what frustrated Douglas-Matlock the most is what she did weeks ago.

“Before when they were doing the construction, I let them know that we have problems with flooding, but nothing was done. And there was nothing I could do about it,” Douglas-Matlock said.

Metro Water Services said people in the area should not be worried moving forward. They said the reservoir has no structural issues.

