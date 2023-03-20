11-year-old Troy girl uses baking to rise to new levels

By Faraz Javed, Jon Austin

TROY, Michigan (WXYZ) — ‘Baking’ the world a ‘butter’ place is the goal of 11-year-old Genevieve Kashat. The Troy-based girl owns Gen’s Kreations, an online bakery serving the metro Detroit area since 2020.

“I sell cheesecakes in a jar, cupcakes, cakes, and many different types of macrons,” said Genevieve.

Genevieve’s passion for baking started at the age of three when she would watch her mom, Evon, make banana bread.

“She claims it’s the best banana bread that she’s ever had. Which is wonderful,” said Evon.

“And then over time, when I was about 5-year-old I started making cake boxes by myself, putting stuff in the oven, and that’s also around the time when I started watching the kids baking championship,” said Genevieve.

“She watches a lot of food network chefs, YouTube baking constantly, and that’s how she learns and makes it her own,” said Evon.

Genevieve also whisked her recipes on this year’s Kids Baking Championship, rising all the way to the season 11 semifinals.

“I feel like I just became a better and stronger baker in general,” said Genevieve.

And even though Evon and Ghazawan are proud of their daughter, they say Genevieve’s charitable nature is what really takes the cake.

“So, she has done the Michigan Humane Society, St. Jude, Mary’s Mantle, and then recently, my sister entered the convent, the Chaldean Sisters in Iraq. They maintain the orphanage for kids over there, so a portion of her orders goes there,” said Evon.

That’s why Ghazawan loves supporting his little girl. Be it as a financer, taste-tester, or even rolling up his sleeves after a long work day as a physician.

“When I come back, and there is a 3rd load of dishes there, I have to step in,” said Ghazawan.

As for future plans, “I want to have a cute little, tiny bakery, but I get big orders, then I make cakes, macarons, it could even be a little coffee shop. And from there, I want to be a judge on a baking show,” said Genevieve.

For more details on Gen’s Kreations, head to genskreations.com.

