Carson Briere charged for pushing woman’s wheelchair down steps

ERIE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Carson Briere, the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere, has been charged in connection with pushing a disabled woman’s wheelchair down the steps of a bar in Erie.

Carson Briere, who plays hockey at Mercryhurst University in Erie, was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and related offenses.

Patrick Carrozzi, another Mercryhurst student that plays on the men’s lacrosse team, was also hit with the same offenses in connection with the incident.

The incident happened at Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery in Erie.

A video, posted by @juliazukowski on Twitter, shows Carson Briere and two other friends at the top of the steps at Sullivan’s. Carson Briere is seen sitting in the wheelchair and then pushing it down the steps.

Security took the woman downstairs to use a staff bathroom, according to Nate Sanders, the head of security at Sullivan’s. While she was downstairs, he pushed the wheelchair.

Sanders told CBS News Philadelphia that it “sounded like someone fell down the stairs” when the wheelchair was pushed.

Sanders and security staff carried her back up the steps and put her back in the wheelchair following the incident.

Carson Briere and another friend were kicked out of the bar after security reviewed the camera footage, Sanders said.

Danny Briere released a statement about the incident involving his son, “I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

