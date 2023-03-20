Teen flown to hospital after being trapped under tree

By Meghan Schiller

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A logging accident in Westmoreland County sent an 18-year-old Amish man to the hospital.

Allegheny Township police told KDKA-TV Monday that the 18-year-old, who is part of a tree removal crew from Punxsutawney, was hit by the tree when it kicked on him, hitting him in the head

He was trapped under the tree at one point before being removed. It all happened in an area behind backyards on a residential street.

“When we first encountered him, he was laying next to the tree that had kicked out and hit him. He was pretty much unresponsive. He did start coming around when we were rendering aid. When we got more crew on scene, he was nonverbal but responsive,” said Allegheny County Township Police Chief Duane Fisher.

The man was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Fisher added that a similar accident happened in the area less than a year ago.

“This should serve as a cautionary tale.”

