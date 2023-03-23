Zaniac’s afterschool ‘chess club’ teaches kids moves of the game, gets them off screens

By Tammy Watford

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — At Zaniac in Biltmore Park, there’s an afterschool program where you could say the kids have “all the right moves.”

Moves and counter-moves, that is.

The children taking part in the program participated in a few games of chess.

Although instructors at Zaniac usually teach students about coding or the many other things one can do on a computer, this particular activity teaches them about chess and what they can learn from playing the game.

“It’s good for the kids to get off of the computers for a while and engage and use their brains for puzzles or chess,” said Oliver Porter, instructor. “You have to make decisions under pressure; you have to make sure you make the right move.”

“What I like about chess is it’s like a competition because you have to see who wins and what it’s like,” said Sydney, who likes to play chess. “You have to really think about it.”

The Zaniac students meet five days a week after school.

They also get help with their homework in addition to using the computers and doing experiments.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.