Benton County continues search for missing kayakers

BENTON COUNTY, Arkansas (KHBS) — Benton County crews are searching Wednesday for a father and son who were reported missing while kayaking on Beaver Lake nearly a week ago.

The father and son have been identified as 47-year-old Charles Morris and 20-year-old Charley Morris and were last seen near Lost Bridge.

Two boats with search dogs were sent out to look for them Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said that they were now considering it a recovery mission. They did find one kayak and a jacket in the area where they’d been searching.

“We did find a hat, which they believe is theirs which was in the area of the first kayak. They don’t want to give up, they want to do everything they can while we’re here in the moment to bring these guys home,” Lt. Shannon Jenkins told 40/29 News.

Chuck Morris is a percussionist with Lotus, an instrumental jam band that includes members from all over the country. Morris is from Kansas City.

The band Lotus created a GoFundMe that’s raised nearly 60,000 for the family.

