Man accused of starting house fire that killed two dogs

By Kari Barrows

MADISON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina has been charged after being accused of starting a house fire that killed two dogs.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood says deputies responded to a home on Ivy Hill Road on Sunday, March 26 in reference to a structure fire. He says one person was inside the home at the time of the fire, along with two dogs. The occupant was able to escape the burning structure, but the two dogs were not able to make it out of the house.

The preliminary investigation indicated the house fire was suspicious. Sheriff Harwood says detectives executed a search warrant on the home, and the Buncombe County Arson Task Force, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, examined the fire scene.

The two dogs’ remains were transported to the Western Disease Diagnostic Lab for examination.

As a result of the examination, Jesse Ray Marler was arrested and charged with Arson and Two Counts of Felony Cruelty to Animals.

He is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

