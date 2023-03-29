Police believe driver intentionally struck cyclist in fatal hit-and-run

By Taylor Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — On Monday, the Asheville Police Department (APD) located and arrested 21-year-old Calvin Tyler Dion, the man accused of striking and killing a cyclist in a hit-and-run.

He was taken into custody near the 290 block of Riverside Drive around 5:37 p.m.

Captain Joe Silberman with APD said that while the city has had an unusual amount of traffic collisions already this year, this incident should not be confused as that. Silberman said this incident was intentional.

Dion had been on the run for weeks after police said he operated a 2012 Honda Civic that struck 28-year-old James Shearon while he was riding his bike on Grove Street in Downtown Asheville back on March 1.

There is surveillance footage that shows Dion fled the scene, and Shearon died a week later from his injuries on March 8.

Captain Silberman said that they had a number of tips, but that their best information showed that Dion was likely still in Asheville. He added that Dion had been staying at either campsites or squatting since he fled the scene weeks ago.

Through the investigation, Captain Silberman said they believed that Dion intentionally hit Shearon.

When asked if he could share a motive behind this being intentional, Captain Silberman said they have a pretty good idea, but that they were unable to share that information at the moment.

He did say that they did not find any connection between Shearon and Dion.

Right now, Dion is facing a number of charges including:

Second-Degree Murder Hit & Run Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury Reckless Driving-Wanton Disregard Failure to Reduce Speed Exceeding Posted Speed Resisting Public Officer

After being taken into custody, Silberman said he was charged with resisting arrest due to his behavior.

Silberman said they received information that Dion was in a room on Atkinson Street. Officers staked out the area and eventually saw Dion leave.

When they attempted to corner Dion, he initially broke through and ran from the police. He was able to make it to Riverside Drive where he was ultimately captured.

“I’d like to remember James Shearon and that he was 28 years old at the time of his passing and that means he’ll never get any older,” expressed Silberman.

The executive director for Asheville on Bikes, Mike Sule, claimed what happened was road rage and that it’s an issue cyclists often deal with in Asheville.

He explained that this particular incident resulted in murder, and that while not all road rage gets to that level, there’s always that potential.

Sule said for any true change to come about, people need to change first.

“We don’t treat each other this way in the grocery store when we’re in a hurry, but there’s something about the rights of way that really triggers anger,” he expressed.

Sule said that for the family of James Shearon, he’s sure there was some sense of closure, but James is still gone forever, and those impacts will remain forever.

“There’s really no winner in this incident,” he said.

Captain Silberman said that they’re now moving onto the next step in the judicial process to hopefully find a guilty verdict and bring James’ loved ones some sort of justice.

In these situations, Silberman said the best way to describe the arrest of Dion is a cold comfort.

In the end, Silberman said that no matter what they, it won’t replace the loss of a family member.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.