6-year-old playing hide and seek in dies after falling in pond, Ohio police say

By Drew Scofield

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WEWS) — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy who died after falling in a pond Sunday while visiting family in Hartsgrove Township.

It happened in the 4800 block of State Route 534, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The child went missing while playing hide and seek, authorities said. Neighbors found the boy about 20 minutes later in their pond. The property owner pulled the boy out of the water and rendered first aid until EMS arrived.

Authorities said that EMS transported the boy to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said in the news release that the boy had autism.

No additional information was provided. News 5 has reached out to officials with the sheriff’s office for more details.

