Las Vegas comedian highlights mental health through laughter

By Regina Ahn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — We’ve heard the saying, “Laughter is the best medicine,” and now studies show It’s actually true.

Psychiatrists say laughing can not only improve your mood but it has major lasting effects that help your immune system and organs.

But one of the biggest contributing factors is its effect on mental health. One comedian is bringing his act here to do just that. Leo Flowers has a psychology background and believes laughter is a cure-all. One local psychiatrist FOX5 spoke with says along with all of the emotional benefits, there are many other ways it can help.

”They say happiness, unshared happiness isn’t real happiness,” said Leo Flowers.

Flowers, originally from Chicago, is a comedian but also a mental health counselor, he says his act shines a light on the importance of destigmatizing mental health.

“One of the biggest contributors to depression and suicidality is feeling like you’re the only one going through it,” said Flowers.

That’s why Flowers believes in the power of sharing one’s story as telling the truth about what you’ve been through can help someone.

“I’ve done shows before Regina at the end of shows I’ve had grown men come up to me to give me a hug and not because they feel sorry for me but because they feel seen,” said Flowers.

And laughter as Flowers says really is great medicine.

Dr. Farzad Kaymar a psychiatrist for Roseman University says purposely and truly laughing can have life-changing effects.

“From the mental health side of things they’ve seen less stress hormones, the popular one is cortisol,” said Kaymar.

Lowering cortisol can help one’s anxiety and even improve depressive symptoms. “I’m talking it touches a lot of things like heart disease, diabetes, Parkinson’s, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma these are chronic conditions that can be improved with something simple as laughter,” said Kaymar.

“We have such a grind culture and a show like mine is a reminder not to take everything so seriously, yes we can feel the pain, and hurt and we can also laugh at it,” said Flowers.

He’ll be performing at the Comedy Cellar from April 10-16.

