Hundreds rally in show of support for Ralph Yarl and his family

By Greg Payne

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — What started out as a small press conference for 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, quickly expanded into a rally of hundreds.

People of all backgrounds — different races, religions, ages, you name it — came together to show love.

“It’s about making him know that we are here for him, standing for him and we want the same justice,” said Khalil Anthony, who attended the rally.

A message that was spread across a few blocks, as chants for justice filled the city streets all the way to KCPD headquarters.

“We came out here to support the community,” said Jill Buford, President of Mothers United.

Among the many in attendance to support was Yarl’s cousin Naomi Hoff, who came to see all the love being shown to Yarl and the family during this tough time.

“It’s been very stressful and very heartbreaking to the whole family,” Hoff said. “He made it through, which we are all grateful for it. But, it’s also very scary for the rest of us and the little kids that we have in the family because what if any of us go outside? Like, any of us could be next.”

She said it was definitely encouraging to see the large number of people come out, and the love and support has been very helpful to the family.

