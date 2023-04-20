Grieving sister calls for an end to street takeovers after out-of-control driver kills her brother

By KCAL-News Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — It’s been months since Cindi Enamorado’s brother was killed by an out-of-control driver and it still brings her to tears that she no longer has him by her side

“You were not supposed to leave me,” Enamorado said as she held back tears. “We’re supposed to be together forever, you’re not supposed to leave me.”

Enamorado’s brother, 27-year-old engineer Raymond Olivares was on a walk with his high school sweetheart Maria Rivas Cruz, 27, when they were run over by a man fleeing from a nearby street takeover last December, according to deputies. Rivas Cruz continues to recover from the crash.

Authorities charged a 21-year-old suspect with vehicular manslaughter. Cordova and the suspect’s family were in court together during the trial.

“I had to sit in front of the mother who allowed her kid to be arrested 13 times and would bail him multiple times,” said Enamorado. “Bailed him six weeks before [my brother’s] passing, condoning his behavior, ultimately allowing him to do this.”

Enamorado said for days after the accident a social media account posted a video, taken by other people leaving the sideshow, showing her brother’s remains on the street.

Residents said these acts stem from a disrespectful and dangerous car culture assaulting their Compton streets leaving behind damage and victims. Olivares’ neighbors said they’ve called police more times than they can recall.

“I told them if they don’t do something about it, someone is going to die,” said neighbor Stephanie Blackburn. “That’s when she came over and told me that he was killed, struck by a car.”

Olivares’ family has now made stopping the sideshows and speeding their mission, going door to door to pass out fliers and asking neighbors to tell the city they want it stopped before another family has to bury its baby brother.

“It’s just heartbreaking that they stole the most precious thing our family had,” said Enamorado.

