Dangerous rabbit terrorizes Iowa neighborhood

By Marcus McIntosh

PERRY, Iowa (KCCI) — One Perry resident tells KCCI she was one of two people bitten by a rabbit last Friday.

Roman Rustan said the rabbit jumped up and bit her and then hopped over to the neighbors’ house.

“It came around to her car and wouldn’t let her out of her car,” Rustan said.

She called police.

“The police department says it’s been a rabbit that has been around terrorizing people,” Rustan said.

The Perry police gave KCCI a call report that details a 13-year-old girl who was also bitten by the rabbit.

The 13-year-old will be getting a rabies shot. Rustan, who says she is a nurse, is not planning on getting a rabies shot.

“I am not worried about rabies, because when it bit me, I didn’t see it frothing at the mouth,” Rustan said.

Late Friday morning, Perry police caught the bunny. It was taken to the city’s waste water treatment plant, where it was released.

The rabbit has not been seen in Perry since.

Police don’t know if the rabbit has rabies. Rabies is extremely rare in Iowa. In 2022, the state reported 11 cases of rabid animals. They were all bats.

