New Hampshire woman organizes recovery walks after son dies from fentanyl poisoning

By Grace Finerman

Click here for updates on this story

NEW IPSWICH, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Tuesday was Fentanyl Awareness Day and a mom in New Ipswich is sharing her story after her son was killed from fentanyl poisoning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.

The drug contributed to the deaths of at least 407 Granite Staters through last year.

Mother Lisa Plaisted is using her tragedy to do all she can, so others don’t experience the same pain.

Lisa Plaisted said her son David Plaisted, 28, was creative and loved to draw.

He was three-and-a-half-years sober, after six years of struggling with heroin addiction.

“His life really did turn around. I mean, he did the 12-step program, which I believe helped him immensely,” Lisa Plaisted said.

In 2021, Lisa Plaisted said she spoke to David over the phone for the last time.

“The last words were, ‘Mom, I’ll call you Monday, on my way to work,'” Lisa Plaisted said.

On Jan. 31 of that year, David died from a drug overdose.

Lisa said he took a lethal dose of cocaine laced with fentanyl and other poisonous substances.

“What’s out there today, no one’s safe because you just don’t know what you’re getting,” Lisa Plaisted said.

She now uses her pain to help others.

Lisa organizes recovery walks in partnership with a Jaffrey nonprofit called Reality Check.

She’s also learned about substance use disorder and on this Fentanyl Awareness Day, she’s educating others.

“People don’t choose to do drugs because they want to get high. They choose to do drugs or even alcohol because they’re hurting something is wrong in their life,” Lisa Plaisted said. “And I know that for a fact in David’s life.”

“No Safe Substance” is the public awareness campaign of the Department of Safety.

They’re discouraging anyone from taking drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.