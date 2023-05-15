GBI identifies remains of Georgia woman, husband charged with murder

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A 40-year-old man was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday and faces multiple charges in connection to the death of his wife, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

According to the GBI, Nicolas James Kassotis faces malice murder, tampering evidence, and removal of body parts from the scene of death charges.

His wife, Mindi Kassotis, was identified on May 11, according to the GBI.

“The Kassotis were living in Savannah at the time of Mindi’s death,” according to the GBI.

The GBI says the remains of Mindi Kassotis were found by hunters in the woods near the Portal Hunting Club on Jones Road on December 2, 2022. That is located near the City of Riceboro and Liberty and McIntosh County border, according to the GBI.

The GBI says they conducted multiple interviews including with Mindis’ family and obtained DNA swabs. FBI Atlanta, FBI Baltimore, U.S. Marshals Service East Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force-Lancaster Office, and other law enforcement agencies assisted in identifying the victim, GBI says.

Kassotis is being held at the Lancaster County Prison in Pennsylvania and is set to be extradited to Georgia, GBI says.

