Graduating senior’s stolen car recovered

By Angela Williams

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — What could have been a heartbreaking situation ended with a smile and a diploma.

Kiarra Randle walked across the stage Saturday with her Alcorn State University classmates. But not without some difficulty. Her burgundy Ford Focus was stolen last week with all her belongings inside, including her cap and gown.

The incident happened off Northside Drive in Jackson near the Ridgecrest subdivision.

The university replaced her academic regalia and her car was found. The Ford was damaged and some of her personal items were missing, but Randle’s joy and spirit were intact.

Randle graduated with a degree in agriculture and animal science.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.