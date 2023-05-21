Body of missing 11-year-old Alfa Barrie found in Hudson River

By NAVEEN DHALIWAL, ALECIA REID

NEW YORK (WCBS) — The body of 11-year-old Alfa Barrie, who went missing with another boy last week, was found in the Hudson River on Saturday morning.

An NYPD Harbor Unit team retrieved the body at around 7 a.m. in the water near 102nd Street and Riverside Drive.

“It’s really heartbreaking, you know. And the boy was very close to the family, and at this point, it’s just terrible,” said Alfa’s uncle Ahmadou Diallo.

Diallo held his composure as he told CBS2 about the moment he got the call early Saturday morning and immediately went to the police precinct. Detectives showed Diallo a picture of the body, and he confirmed it was his nephew.

“He was very good, curious, loving, charming, always give Mommy a kiss before he left the house,” he said.

The nightmare for two families began a week ago when Alfa and his friend, 13-year-old Garrett Warren, went missing after school.

Police say they were last seen together on surveillance video near 145th Street and Lennox Avenue on May 12. Garrett was found dead in the Harlem River on Thursday. Police say his body showed no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected.

“We are all going through the same thing, two families losing their children, their young ones, at the same time. It’s really sad,” Diallo said.

Alfa was the youngest child of six, described as fun and helpful.

“Always help Mommy doing laundry, doing the dishes whenever Mommy is cooking,” Diallo said.

He attended Democracy Prep Public School. The school released the following statement:

“We are devastated to learn that Alfa Ousmane Barrie is no longer with us. Our hearts go out to his families and friends, and the community that is grieving for him. Alfa was a 6th grader at Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School, where he stood out as a funny, bright, witty, inquisitive and brave child. He will be sorely missed by his teachers and fellow students. We also stand in solidarity with the family of Alfa’s friend, Garrett Warren. While he was not a student, we understand that this is a difficult time for his community as well and share our prayers with them.”

As the families of these two boys grieve, they have a big question — how did these two boys end up in the water in the first place?

“We need clarity and closure right now. We found the body, but we want to know what was the cause, how they got to the river. Were they pushed in there, or what happened? We really need to know,” Diallo said.

The community poured into a local mosque Saturday night to pay their respects and pray with the family.

“It’s really sad, but through faith and prayer, we are coping as you can see,” Diallo said.

Alfa’s older brother Ibrahim Diallo remembered their last conversation, where Alfa was working on a Mother’s Day gift he never got to finish.

“He wanted to show his mom how much he appreciates everything that she’s doing for him and his siblings,” Ibrahim Diallo said.

The young boy had dreams of becoming an engineer so he could give back.

“I’m not going to only be able to help myself, but I’m gonna be able to help others and also the people in my community,” Ibrahim Diallo said.

“Alfa was a good kid. A very, very great kid. Focusing on his education. Always by Mommy’s side,” Ahmadou Diallo said.

As Alfa’s family waits to hear the cause of death, a prayer service has been planned for Monday. They say they’re holding off on the funeral until his father is able to get here from West Africa.

