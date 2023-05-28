Black bear seriously injures woman outside cabin

By WCCO STAFF

NISSWA, Minnesota (WCCO) — A woman was seriously injured by a black bear early Friday morning in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it happened just after midnight in Nisswa outside of a cabin on Gull Lake.

The DNR says the victim was staying at the cabin, and she was attacked when she went outside to check on her dog, who she had let out moments earlier.

The bear reportedly “swiped at her, striking her in several places” before it left the area, the DNR says. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The DNR believes that the bear probably got spooked by the dog, and then began to swat at the woman in defense.

This is only the 10th bear attack resulting in serious injury in Minnesota in about 36 years, and the DNR says black bears are “rarely aggressive.”

Since bears are typically attracted by food, the DNR advises property owners to remove bird feeders, keep grills clean, feed pets inside, and put garbage in bear-proof containers.

