Hostage situation escalates to shooting involving officer in DeKalb Co.

By Miles Montgomery

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — UPDATED: Police are investigating after a hostage situation escalated to a shooting involving an officer early on Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., police received a call about a resident being held against their will. Upon arrival, officers tried to negotiate for about an hour.

The female eventually left the residence and the male barricaded himself inside the home with a gun, DeKalb County Police Department Chief Mirtha Ramos said.

SWAT responded to the residence around 5:30 a.m. and attempted to negotiate with the male for about an hour, according to Ramos. An arrest and search warrant was obtained and after entering the home, the male “raised a gun towards an officer causing the officer to fire several shots, striking the male, police say.

Police have not released the identities of the male and female involved at this time.

The male was rushed to a local hospital. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

“Prior to officers arriving several shots were fired striking some pipes in the house water leakage in the home,” said Ramos. “The officer will be put on administrative leave until we complete the investigation.”

The relationship between the female and the male inside the residence is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: DeKalb County Police are investigating after they say a person “experiencing a behavioral health crisis” barricaded themself inside a home.

DeKalb County police and SWAT were seen in the area of the 2300 block of Cragstone Court off of Covington Highway in Lithonia.

