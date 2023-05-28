Truck crashes into newly-opened grocery store in North Philadelphia

By CBS NEWS PHILADELPHIA STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Police are working to find out what caused a truck to crash into a newly-opened discount grocery store in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Grocery Outlet on North American and West Berks Streets.

No word if anyone was injured.

The store opened a few months ago.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.